From the
Lewiston Tribune
Jan. 31, 1981
PULLMAN — The Washington State University Board of Regents on Friday approved the creation of a master of nursing program at the Intercollegiate Nursing Center at Spokane.
The new degree program will cost at least $100,000 a year and duplicates a similar program at the University of Washington in Seattle.
Regent Edwin J. McWilliams, of Spokane, said WSU has a responsibility to provide the program because there is a demand for it. “We have a tremendous shortage of nurses in this area,” he said.
———
The Federal Communications Commission may soon loosen its regulatory hold on radio stations, but Inland Northwest station managers indicate that such a move won’t have much effect on their operations.
As one station manager put it, the FCC never has had much say in how he runs his station — that’s been up to his listeners.
“We don’t plan any changes,” said Dennis Deccio, station manager of KRPL radio in Moscow. “We never based it (programming) on the FCC, anyway. We base it on the needs of our community.”