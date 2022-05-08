From the
Lewiston Tribune
May 8, 1982
The National Weather Service station at Lewiston airport has been notified it will be forced to close June 20 because there are no funds to keep it open.
That announcement from the service’s western regional director, Hazen Bedke, of Salt Lake City, came like a thunderbolt from a foreboding sky to the man in charge of the Lewiston station, Kenneth Keeney.
The outlook is gloomy, Keeney said Friday.
———
Jerry Davitch, head football coach at the University of Idaho from 1978 through 1981, has been hired as assistant director of community relations for the Tucson, Ariz., United School District.
Davitch, who returned to Moscow on Friday after a 2½-week stay in Tucson, said he will start his new job July 1 but plans to be living in Tucson by the first week in June.
Davitch was put in the position of looking for a new job last November when he was fired by the UI near the end of a 3-8 season.