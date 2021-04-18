From the
Lewiston Tribune
April 18, 1981
A study of the causes of and remedies for a 9 percent student dropout rate at Clarkston High School will be undertaken over the coming year by the Asotin County Taxpayers Association.
President Joe Tillotson said Friday the study will be based on a report given by one of its members, Louise Ewing, to the organization Thursday.
Ewing said pregnancies and drugs seem to be among the leading reasons why students leave school. The biggest dropout time in high school is in September of the freshman year, she reported.
Volcanoes, the cosmos and alternative energy sources dominated the Lewis-Clark Regional Science and Mathematics Fair at the Nez Perce County Fair Building this week.
Awards were presented in several age divisions, subject categories and special fields. The two senior grand winners will advance to international competition.
While most projects were inspired by Mount St. Helens or the increasing concern over renewable energy sources, the contest featured its share of unusual entrants. Projects ranged from the effects of volcanic ash on plant growth to why one shouldn’t smoke.