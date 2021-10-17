From the
Lewiston Tribune
Oct. 17, 1981
Dredging of silt from the Clearwater River at the Port of Lewiston likely will be among the victims of a second round of Army Corps of Engineers budget cuts proposed by the Reagan administration.
Less maintenance of recreation sites along the Clearwater and Snake rivers — along with possible closure of some less-used sites — is another possibility.
And the hatcheries being built by the Walla Walla District of the Corps could proceed more slowly.
The administration’s newest proposed budget cuts would leave the Corps’ North Pacific Division with a civil works construction program 17.8 percent below the original program for the fiscal year that started Oct. 1.
———
Construction began this week on a 4,500-square-foot addition to the Lewiston First United Methodist Church at 1906 Broadview Drive.
The addition will include a new entrance and a sanctuary area with seating for about 300 people. The $242,500 project is scheduled for completion in April.
Architects are Robert A. Chervenak & Associates of Seattle. The general contractor is Kenaston Corp. of Lewiston.