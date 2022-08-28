Do you remember when you sat the bench during football season and never got to play? And at the end of the game, when your team was blasting the other guys, the coach finally looked toward you and ... called out for someone else to go in?
Bi-State League eighth grade football players no longer have to worry about such happenings. With the advent of a new “fifth quarter,” to be played before the actual game, all the players get to play.
“It’s a heck of an opportunity for kids to play who may not have played before — because either they were too small and the coach was afraid they would get hurt, or they were not quite of the same caliber as the others,” said Mike Peterson, an assistant coach at Moscow High. Peterson, along with the Moscow athletic director Larry Verdal, developed the plan.
———
Lewiston has been notified that Lewiston Airport will receive about $270,000 in federal aid for its newest airport improvement project. It could be completed in the fall if the weather holds.
D. Richard Wyatt, project engineer for the $398,000 worth of improvements, told city and Nez Perce County officials Friday the state of Idaho also will contribute $52,000.
That leaves $38,050 to be provided by both the city and the county to complete the total needed for the project, he said.