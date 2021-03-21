From the
Lewiston Tribune
March 21, 1981
MOSCOW — A proposed federal budget cut will have a severe impact on fish and wildlife programs at the University of Idaho, university officials have learned.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has announced that it has deleted funds in its proposed fiscal year 1982 budget, effective Oct. 1, for all fishery and wildlife cooperative units, including the two located at Idaho.
Earlier, President Carter had proposed $4.9 million for the programs, said Meg Durham, a fish and wildlife service public information specialist. Included in the current 1981 budget at Idaho is about $145,000 for the salaries, benefits and operations of five faculty members — three in fisheries and two in wildlife resources — who make up the cooperative units.
———
PULLMAN — Campus and community leaders will participate today in inaugural ceremonies to launch Saturday night bus service between Pullman and Moscow.
The so-called “drunk bus” will be launched with a smash of a beer bottle outside of the Compton Union Building on the Washington State University campus.
The bus, from Empire Lines in Spokane, will make six round trips between the two cities with two stops at Pullman and four at Moscow.