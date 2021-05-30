From the
Lewiston Tribune
May 30, 1981
A management plan for Hells Canyon National Recreation Area released by the U.S. Forest Service Friday calls for sharp reductions in the number of power boats allowed on the river during the peak summer months.
The 280-page plan, four years in the making, drew immediate criticism from the Pacific Northwest Power Boaters Association, which called the restrictions “ridiculous.”
The plan, which will take effect in 1982, became necessary when the national recreation area was established in December 1975. It was drawn up by the Forest Service after years of data collecting and public hearings and was accompanied by a final environmental impact statement.
———
In about a month, the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley will come alive with the sounds of whirling bicycle wheels and grunting riders.
Several hundred bicyclists are expected to participate in the second annual “I Made the Grade” ride Saturday, June 27, and in a closed-course race the following day in downtown Lewiston.
There will be two different divisions for the “I Made the Grade” ride. One will include the public and the other members of the United States Cycling Federation who will be competing in the closed-course race.