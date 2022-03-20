From the
Lewiston Tribune
March 20, 1982
Merle D. Frank, the fire chief at Gresham, Ore., has been named Lewiston fire chief, succeeding Vernon Lane, who is retiring March 31.
The appointment was announced Friday by City Manager Craig McMicken. He will ask the city council to confirm Frank’s appointment Monday night.
McMicken said Frank, 33, was one of 100 candidates who applied for the position. Interviews with the five finalists were conducted last week.
———
Douglas L. Black, Potlatch Corp. Lear jet pilot, with 35 years and more than 3 million miles of safe flying, has garnered one of the 1982 top awards presented in north central Idaho by the Idaho Division of Aeronautics.
No one topped Black for the number of miles flown safely. But J. LeRoy Henderson, Nezperce farmer, also won an award for flying 35 years without a reportable accident.
A safe pilot award for flying more than 2 million miles and 37 years, with 5,000 hours of helicopter flying time, goes to Gerald D. Wilson, of Lewiston, Valley Bank president and president of Hillcrest Aircraft Co.