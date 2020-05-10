From the
Lewiston Tribune
May 10, 1980
Young people who are just beginning to look for summer employment in the Quad Cities will find that with the exception of some fast food operations, most businesses already have all the summer help they need.
Area Job Service offices really can’t tell how many openings there will be this summer, although they do have funds available for disadvantaged youth under the CETA program.
According to Pat Mahoney of the Lewiston office, the number of job openings has “been down 12 to 15 percent” from last year. He said that July, August and September are the best months for temporary job placements.
———
MOSCOW — The Moscow School District will solicit bids for a school bus service from private contractors, a move that could be the first step toward a comprehensive bus system serving both Moscow and Pullman.
Terry Kirkman, owner of the Boise Bus Co. and the largest private mass transportation contractor in the state, was enthusiastic Friday as he described for officials his plans to start a bus service on the Palouse by the first of the year.
“I’m a service company,” he proclaimed. “I’m out there to please everybody. That’s my goal.”