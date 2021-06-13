From the
Lewiston Tribune
June 13, 1981
A campaign to promote air service at Lewiston Airport in an attempt to increase commercial boardings by more than 40 percent in the next year was approved Friday by the aviation committee of the Greater Lewiston Chamber of Commerce.
Plans call for printing of fact sheets encouraging residents of north central Idaho and southeastern Washington to “Fly LWS,” the Federal Aviation Administration designation for Lewiston Airport. They will be distributed to service organizations in the region, and the committee will provide speakers to promote air travel here.
Boardings at Lewiston were in excess of 42,400 in 1979, but dropped to about 35,000 last year and probably will be below that this year, airport manager Clyde F. Martin said. Last year’s reduction was at least partly due to Republic’s change of schedule from early mornings to midday flights, he said, and the economy is an added factor in depressing travel this year.
———
Kirk Komstadius, who led Lewis-Clark State College in nearly every batting statistic for the 1981 season, has been named to the first team NAIA All-American baseball team.
Mark Pingree, the LCSC second baseman, made the second team.
Komstadius, the Warrior first baseman from Yakima, paced his District 1 championship club in six categories — hits (71), doubles (14), homers (18), runs-batted-in (56), total bases (139) and slugging percentage (.735).