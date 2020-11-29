From the
Lewiston Tribune
Nov. 29, 1980
MOSCOW — For Richard Hahn, collecting historic flutes wasn’t enough. He decided to make them, too. Today he is one of only 10 people in the world who make baroque flutes.
A professor of music at the University of Idaho who teaches and plays the modern flute, Hahn also specializes in playing historic instruments — particularly flutes from the time of Bach, Mozart and Handel.
He also makes replicas of flutes from the baroque period. He can complete three wooden flutes in a month and over the past five years has sold about 200.
———
The Lewiston City Council will tour the city next Monday listening for irritating sounds registered by the police department’s noise monitoring machine.
The decision to tour the city in search of disagreeable noises was made Monday night after the council received a report from a committee that has been investigating noise for the last three months.
The report was submitted by Dr. Colin Doyle, an ear and throat doctor and chairman of the committee.