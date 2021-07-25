From the
Lewiston Tribune
July 25, 1981
Washington State University is considering “taking education to the people across the state,” C.A. Pettibone, associate dean of the school’s College of Agriculture, told about 100 at Clarkston Friday.
Pettibone spoke to the Washington Extension Agents Association summer conference barbecue dinner at Beachview Park. The three-day meeting will conclude today with breakfast at the park and a jet boat excursion up the Snake River.
Richard Mathews of Everett, president of the organization, said this meeting was primarily for personal education about the state’s industrial and recreational resources and for internal business. No public issues are being acted on.
———
The Idaho Transportation Department has classified 770 bridges in the state in the “critical deficiency” category in need of replacement, including 29 in the five north central counties.
James Clayton, Lewiston District engineer for the highway division of the department, told the Tribune on Friday that the Big Canyon and Cottonwood Creek bridges on U.S. Highway 12 should be the first in the district to be replaced.
“They have an extremely high accident rate,” he said. The bridges connecting the cities of Orofino and Kooskia to Highway 12 also are rated deficient and in need of early replacement.