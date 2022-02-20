From the
Lewiston Tribune
Feb. 20, 1982
More than 1,000 Potlatch Corp. logging division workers — company and gyppo — will be laid off next week, and about 90 of them may not be returning when forest operations resume later this year.
Potlatch spokesman John Barclay, of Lewiston, said Friday the company completed log production in both its Clearwater and Northern units last week, although it is still in some cases hauling logs from landing sites to railroad sidings and sawmills. That should be cleaned up early next week, he said.
The company normally would log until the middle of March, but both weather and the economy have moved the date up this year, he said.
———
The Kamiah Lions Club distributed 230 bricks of cheese at Kamiah Friday, giving away most of it in two hours, according to Delbert Yates, a member of the Kamiah Lions.
The club had planned on a two-day distribution on Friday and Saturday, Yates said, but all 230 bricks were gone after a few hours.
The cheese was given out at the Graham and Hancock Insurance agency in Kamiah. Yates said that the Lions would “probably participate again” if another cheese distribution were planned for that town.
He added that 290 bricks of cheese were distributed in Kooskia on Thursday.