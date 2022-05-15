From the
Lewiston Tribune
May 15, 1982
Lewis-Clark State College graduated the largest class in its history Friday night amid a standing-room-only crowd, the scent of cigars and lilacs and echoes of a volleyball game a few hundred feet across the lawn.
There was a surprising dearth of umbrellas among the crowd of about 1,500 even though the grass in front of the Administration Building was still too wet for sitting from a storm that passed through scarcely an hour earlier.
Lee Vickers, president of the college, cut short his introduction of Dr. Barbara Mickey, of Greeley, Colo., who delivered the commencement address, because he said, “if I take time to relate all her accomplishments, it might rain.”
———
The city of Lewiston and Nez Perce County will ask Clarkston and Asotin County to help work out a four-way plan to maintain the Southway Bridge across the Snake River once it is in use.
The bridge is due to be finished next month.
Michael Johnson, the city public works director, said in a report to the city and county that the four government units could either divide the maintenance work up or select one unit to do the work and split the cost four ways.