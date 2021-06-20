From the
Lewiston Tribune
June 20, 1981
PULLMAN — More than 1,200 members of the Washington Association of Future Farmers of America head home today after a week at Washington State University for the organization’s 52nd annual convention and state competition.
The Clarkston High School chapter was among the 200 chapter award winners. It was recognized by the March of Dimes Birth Defects Foundation for raising $1,579 for the charity, second only to the Lacy, Wash., chapter.
Kirby VanTine of Clarkston also won an individual FFA Proficiency Award, taking first place in the swine production division. VanTine takes home a check for $100 and a plaque.
———
The Lewiston Roundup Association is negotiating to purchase a new site for Roundup Park, Gary Meisner, chairman of the Roundup board’s relocation committee, announced Friday.
The site is an 80-acre plot in the Lewiston area, but Meisner declined to be more specific.
Roundup representatives wish first to talk individually with neighboring property owners before they read about it in the newspaper, Meisner explained.