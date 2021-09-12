From the
Lewiston Tribune
Sept. 12, 1981
From the opening kickoff until the final gun, there wasn’t much question that the Lewiston Golden Bengals were the dominant football team Friday night at Bengal Field.
With the offense racking up 322 yards and the defense excellent, Lewiston stopped the Clarkston Bantams 20-0 before an overflow crowd estimated at 6,000.
The Bengals are now 2-0 for the young season and increase their lead in the cross-river rivalry to 44-35-5.
———
Lewiston Fire Chief Vernon D. Lane, 51, said Friday he plans to retire from his post next April 1 after 20 years of service with the city. He will be 52 when he retires.
He and City Manager Craig McMicken said the early announcement will give the city plenty of time to choose a successor.
Although selection methods haven’t been determined, McMicken said it may be an “open competition” in which Lewiston firefighters will vie with outsiders for the post.