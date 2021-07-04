From the Lewiston Tribune
July 4, 1981
The Rev. John Sand has returned to his boyhood home to lead the church in which he found his vocation for the priesthood.
Sand took over Wednesday as parish priest of Holy Family Catholic Church, Clarkston, where he worshiped until entering the seminary at Josephine College, Columbus, Ohio, after graduating from the eighth grade at the parish school.
Sand was transferred from Pomeroy, where he was parish priest at Holy Rosary Church, five years.
PULLMAN — Washington State University is using Steptoe Butte, large red balloons and some strange looking sampling equipment in studying how air pollutants move around natural barriers. The research is being conducted by the Department of Chemical Engineering. The Steptoe Butte study is important because the location provides an ideal outdoor laboratory, according to WSU officials.
The butte’s isolation and its 1,000-foot rise above the surrounding fields allows studies to be carried out without interference from turbulence created by other large hills.
“We want to know how polluted air is transported and dispersed in a natural environment,” says Brian Lamb, project leader and chemist for the WSU air pollution research section of chemical engineering.
The Rev. Cornelius Verdoorn, who has been pastor of Holy Family Church for two years has been transferred by the Diocese of Spokane, to Wilbur, Wash.