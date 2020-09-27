From the
Lewiston Tribune
Sept. 27, 1980
The Lewiston boys and girls cross-country teams sewed up two years of undefeated dual cross-country meet competition Friday, defeating Clarkston and Colfax in a race at the Clarkston Golf and Country Club.
The Lewiston boys stopped Clarkston 23-33 and Colfax by a 17-45 margin. The Clarkston boys downed Colfax 20-41 in the three-school race which was scored as separate dual meets.
Both the Lewiston boys and girls are now 7-0 in dual meets and 13-0 for the last two years. The Lewiston teams finish out this season in invitationals.
———
GENESEE — Genesee public school teachers will receive a base salary of $11,372 this year — a 9 percent increase over last year — under terms of a bargaining contract signed this week by representatives of both parties.
The pact also calls for a 9 percent increase in payments for the supervision of extracurricular activities. Superintendent George Crawford says the salary items can be funded without transferring any additional money into salaries beyond what was budgeted earlier this year.
The bargaining agreement was reached after the district’s first session with a federal mediator in its history. A dispute over salaries had kept the two parties from reaching agreement.