From the
Lewiston Tribune
Feb. 28, 1981
SEATTLE — Washington State University may have to drop out of the Pacific-10 Conference unless more money is found for its intercollegiate athletic program, WSU President Glenn Terrell said Friday.
Pac-10 membership is “essential” for WSU, Terrell said in a wide-ranging press conference on higher education finances.
But without added financial support, the Pullman school may not be able to maintain eight competitive men’s sports, a condition required for membership in Division I of the National Collegiate Athletic Association, he said.
———
Seventy-five years of service in the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondolet will be recalled today with a special Mass and reception for two nurses at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Lewiston.
Sister Aloysia Ames, 68, is celebrating 50 years in the order and Sister Margaret Mary, 43, is celebrating 25 years.
“God has been very good,” said Sister Aloysia, recalling her years with the Sisters of St. Joseph. “The time has passed happily and quickly.”
“Time has passed just as rapidly for me,” said Sister Margaret Mary. “I’ve made lots of friends among the people I’ve served with.”