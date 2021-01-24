From the
Lewiston Tribune
Jan. 24, 1981
Teri Lipinski says that, in some ways, alcoholism is much like diabetes. The longer you ignore it, the worse it gets.
If discovered in the early stages, she says, both diseases can often be controlled by making the victim aware of the problem. A change in eating habits for the diabetic or drinking habits for the alcoholic may be all that’s needed.
But if either sickness goes untreated for a long time, the situation can become critical.
Lipinski is the new substance abuse counselor at the Family Resource Center in Lewiston.
———
MISSOULA — Idaho scrambled to the top of the Big Sky Conference basketball heap Friday night by slipping past the University of Montana 47-44 in overtime.
After the crucial win, the Vandals are 5-0 in conference and 16-1 overall. Montana slipped to 4-1 in Big Sky and 11-6 overall.
But the Vandals could find their way back into a tie if they fall tonight at Bozeman against Montana State, a 97-70 winner over Boise State Friday night. Montana State is now 4-1 in conference.