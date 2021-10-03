From the
Lewiston Tribune
Oct. 3, 1981
The Lewiston City Library Board is recommending that its Carnegie branch library be leased out and that its Tsceminicum branch be sold to finance a consolidated library building.
In a letter to the city council dated Oct. 1, board president Linda Copple Trout said the two buildings are costly to operate and maintain and constitute an unnecessary duplication of services.
“It becomes more and more apparent to us each month as the board reviews the monthly expenses that we are incurring great expenditures in order to maintain both branches in a usable state,” the letter says.
———
A 6-foot-high barbed-wire and chain-link fence will be erected around the public dock at the Port of Clarkston without the port commissioners ever having discussed the matter in open meeting or notified the public of its intent.
The fence will deny fishermen and others access to the dock, which recently had an addition completed. A 48-foot chain-link gate at the end of 14th Street will be opened to permit access to commercial interests, including the passengers of tour boats operated by Exploration Cruise Lines of Portland, commission chairman Donald B. Zirbel said Friday.
Zirbel said it was “unfortunate” that the public will have to be denied the right to use the pier, but continued vandalism and complaints by the tour boat company have made it necessary.