From the
Lewiston Tribune
May 24, 1980
KENDRICK — A Lutheran church wrought of faith and native wood will be rededicated as a national historic spot in a ceremony at noon Monday.
The brief ceremony will mark the inclusion of the Bethany Memorial Chapel on Bear Ridge, 6 miles northeast of Kendrick, on the National Register of Historic Places. It was built by Norwegian homesteaders in 1905, a small sanctuary set down in the fields and close to the forest.
The church has been on the historic site inventory of the Idaho State Historical Society since 1972. It has not been used since 1965, when the congregation voted to dissolve and join the Lutheran parish at Cameron.
———
MOSCOW — Maj. Gen. James Brooks refused Friday to mobilize the Idaho National Guard to assist with volcanic ash cleanup operations in northern Idaho, saying the Guard should not be used as a labor force.
Brooks told some two dozen Latah County officials at an afternoon meeting at the courthouse that he will send an additional 13 trucks to northern Idaho and will order the 42-member Moscow unit of the Guard to cancel its summer training exercises at Boise and return home.
But he stopped there. Moscow city officials outlined a $1.6 million cleanup effort that will take several weeks to complete, but Brooks said the Guard is not suited to help much.