Members of the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District Watershed Protection Project’s advisory committee voted unanimously Thursday evening to approve a list of recommendations for improving the quality of water in the district.
The vote brings near completion a project begun three years ago under the Environmental Protection Agency’s 208 water quality program. Before the project report is submitted to state and local officials, however, a hearing on the draft forest management plan will be held Nov. 17.
There are about 60 or 70 recommendations contained in the plan, the main feature of which is a call for voluntary action, according to Craig Ward, coordinator of the Clearwater Economic Development Association, which is leading the project. Although the 20-member advisory committee included representatives from public interest groups, the general public, those with economic interests in watershed and government agencies, “most of the work that has to be done requires voluntary participation by the landowners,” Ward said.
———
Employees at St. Joseph’s Hospital will conduct a four-week food collection drive to benefit the Valley Food Bank starting Sunday.
The opening day of the food collection drive coincides with the “Respect For Life Week,” also being sponsored by the hospital.
Each hospital employee is being asked to make one contribution a week of canned or boxed food. The food will be added to the inventory at the food bank.