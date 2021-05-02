From the
Lewiston Tribune
May 2, 1981
Legends of the West will be the theme for this year’s Lewiston Roundup Parade.
“The theme should provide a wide range of ideas for floats” said Roundup parade chairman Clyde Conklin.
Prizes and awards will be based on compliance with the theme and how well it is executed, he said.
———
Idaho lowland lakes will be flooded with fishermen today with the opening of the 1981 Idaho fishing season.
Wes Cannon, regional fisheries manager for the regional Fish & Game office in Lewiston, said all lakes and reservoirs have been well-stocked. The season will run until Nov. 30.
Mann Lake, just outside the city limits and in the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District, again will be opened on a probationary basis. The reservoir, which supplies most of the district’s drinking water, was closed last summer because of vandalism and litter.