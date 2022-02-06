From the
Lewiston Tribune
Feb. 6, 1982
Port of Clarkston commissioners purchased an acre of land from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Friday, then immediately deeded it over to R.E. Steelman of Steelman-Duff construction company, an adjacent property owner.
The purchase price was $21,800, set by evaluating similar sales in the area, Ken Moss, a realty specialist with the Corps’ Walla Walla District office, said.
The triangular chunk of ground near Port Drive and Old 15th Street is of no use to anyone but Steeman-Duff, Commissioner Donald B. Zirbel noted. But the Corps is prohibited from selling land to individuals, and the port agreed to act as intermediary.
———
POTLATCH — The Potlatch Corp. mill here will remain shut down for at least the rest of 1982, unless there is an unexpected increase in lumber market demand, local union officials were told Friday.
Potlatch spokesman John Barclay confirmed the report Friday night.
“Yes, it’s true,” Barclay told the Tribune. “It’s unlikely it will open for the rest of 1982.”
Barclay said Potlatch employee relations representatives met Friday afternoon with officers of the International Woodworkers Union Local 3-361 to announce the company’s decision, which was reached earlier this week.