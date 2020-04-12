From the Lewiston Tribune of April 12, 1980
Car washes today at both Safeway stores’ parking lots are expected to add to the approximately $2,500 already earned for the Lewiston High School band’s trip to Washington, D.C., for the next inaugural parade.
In the past month, students and parents have held dinners, a bike-a-thon and car washes to help defray the costs of the trip.
Other activities in the next few days include a concession stand on the Lewis-Clark State College campus during Student Career Day Tuesday. An estimated 2,000 students are expected, according to band director Eddy Williams.
MOSCOW — Five University of Idaho Iranian students stranded in Vancouver, B.C., were temporarily adopted Friday by the University of British Columbia School of Architecture.
UI architecture professor and department head Paul Blanton said that officials at the Vancouver university have agreed to house the students and permit them to take part in the UBC classes and activities.
The students, part of a group about 100 UI students who were on a tour earlier this week, have been denied reentry into the U.S.