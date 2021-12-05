From the
Lewiston Tribune
Dec. 5, 1981
PULLMAN — Horizon Air’s flight between Seattle and the Pullman-Moscow Airport got off the ground, so to speak, Friday afternoon.
The first Horizon Air Fairchild F-27 plane landed at the Pullman-Moscow Airport, and stayed about 15 minutes before the return flight to Seattle.
The flight will be repeated Sunday night.
The 40-passenger planes will fly between Seattle and Pullman each Friday and Sunday. The new airline, based at Seattle, flies into Portland, Eugene, Medford, Yakima and Pasco. It began operation in September.
———
Montana grain truck traffic over Lolo Pass on U.S. Highway 12 is declining.
Experts say the decline results in large part from reduced rail rates charged by Burlington Northern for unit trains — trains made up entirely of grain hopper cars.
But they also point to the fact that total wheat sales are less so far this year, compared with the same period last year.