From the
Lewiston Tribune
March 6, 1982
PULLMAN — Pullman Mayor Pete Butkus has been appointed to the state’s Energy Extension Service Advisory Committee, the first leader of a rural community to obtain the post.
The body sets policy for energy needs in the extension service and develops and oversees various programs. It was established three years ago and this year is focusing on conservation in rural areas.
“I think it’s important that we emphasize in eastern Washington what people can do to reduce energy consumption and thus save dollars,” Butkus said.
———
In February, 1,100 fewer people were unemployed in the Lewiston-Clarkston area then in February of 1981, the Lewiston office of the Idaho Department of Employment reported Friday.
That means that the work force for the area, which a year ago stood at 22,660, is down to 21,560. The unemployed stood at 1,720 last month. The percentage of unemployment in the area stands at 5.9 percent.
Reductions in the labor force came in such areas as lumber products, manufacturing, construction, transportation, wholesale and retail trade, service and government employment, said Karen Nichols, area labor market analyst.