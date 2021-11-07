From the
Lewiston Tribune
Nov. 7, 1981
WASHINGTON — More than $235 million for Washington state water projects was included in an appropriation bill approved by the U.S. Senate, Sen. Henry Jackson, D-Wash., announced.
The measure approved Thursday includes help for areas threatened by flooding as a result of the devastating May 18, 1980, Mount St. Helens eruption that left 60 people dead or missing.
One major new project is a new navigation lock at Bonneville Dam, Jackson said. The bill provides $3.4 million for preliminary planning and engineering work on the project.
———
Port of Clarkston commissioners voted Friday to fence the public dock at the north end of 14th Street and then accept a bid from Bentz Fence Co. Inc. of Lewiston to do the work.
It was the first discussion of the project at a public meeting, although it was made public early last month after Port Manager W.C. Behrens brought the subject up as an “item of information” after the Oct. 2 meeting was adjourned.
Port Attorney Lloyd Pike suggested at Friday’s meeting that the commissioners officially vote on the fence, even though the need for it had been discussed several times in the past three months, he said.