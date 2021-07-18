From the
Lewiston Tribune
July 18, 1981
A new type of train pulled into the downtown Lewiston train depot Friday three minutes ahead of schedule.
But it wasn’t a passenger train. Instead, it was a grain train: 26 hopper cars loaded with grain — and nothing else.
Unit trains already have proven their economic worth in transporting coal from Wyoming to such places as the new Boardman, Ore., power plant. But this was the first unit train to pass through Lewiston.
———
PULLMAN — Construction on the Derby Street extension and dike project could begin July 27 if the legal entanglements between the city and owners of the Professional Mall are cleared up Tuesday.
Pullman City Engineer Randy Wooley offered that assessment Friday. Wooley said he’s a bit worried that if the $400,000 project does not get started soon, it may not be completed this construction season.
Mayor Pete A. Butkus has called a special meeting of the Pullman City Council for Tuesday. Wooley said city officials hope that the final snags between the city and the mall will be worked out by then. That would allow the city to award the initial earth-moving contract to the apparent low bidder of Motley and Motley Construction of Pullman at $186,000.