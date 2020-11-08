From the
Lewiston Tribune
Nov. 8, 1980
Chalk up another one for the Clarkston defense. Then throw accolades at the Bantams’ special teams. Finish it off with congratulations for the CHS offense.
Once again, everything was working well for the Clarkston High School football team as the Bantams bombed Deer Park 35-0 Friday night, to finish the regular season for 1980.
The Bantams finished the regular season with a 9-0 record, and their first unbeaten year since 1958.
———
PULLMAN — A retired brigadier general who won many, many military awards during World War II and Korea as a U.S. Marine fighter pilot will be presented the Washington State University Alumni Achievement Award today at a homecoming weekend breakfast on campus.
John F. Kinney grew up on a farm at Endicott, Wash. While pursuing his degree in engineering, Kinney was junior class president, vice president of Crimson Circle honorary and an officer in Scabbard and Blade military honor society.
His Marine Fighter Squadron, VMF-211, played a major role in the defense of Wake Island against the Japanese in December 1941. He is credited with outstanding achievement in keeping crippled planes functioning.