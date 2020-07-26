From the
Lewiston Tribune
July 26, 1980
LONG BEACH, Wash. — Washington State University will ask the Legislature to increase tuition next year by about $200 per student, a move that could raise another $5.8 million for the Pullman campus.
The WSU Board of Regents, meeting at the school’s Coastal Washington Research Center on the Long Beach Peninsula Friday, agreed students should pay for 25 percent of the university’s instructional cost, rather than the current 18 to 19 percent. Resident tuition now is $686 per year.
Warren Bishop, the university’s paid lobbyist at the Washington Legislature, said moves are also being made to get tuition revenues removed from the state’s general fund. That would exclude them from the tax-limiting Initiative 62 passed overwhelmingly by voters last November. Eventually, Bishop said, tuition might be set by the regents without any legislative action.
———
The polluted air in the Inland Northwest continued its rapid return to normal Friday, with particulate readings on both the Palouse and in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley falling significantly.
Equipment owned by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and located on the University of Idaho campus at Moscow recorded 243 micrograms of particulates per cubic meter of air for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Friday.
An almost identical reading was recorded for the same time period from equipment atop Lewiston City Hall.