Updated: February 5, 2023 @ 12:31 am
Feb. 5, 1983
The Lewiston School Board will be asked to consider closing Webster Elementary School and closing one classroom pod at Camelot Elementary School at its next board meeting Feb. 14.
Last month, because of the uncertain financial support from the state for public schools, the seven elementary school principals were asked to examine each of the elementary schools for the effects of a closure.
After the study was completed, the principals and George Cassell, superintendent of schools, Vaden Floch, director of support services, and Virgel Larson, assistant superintendent, got together to examine the results.
At a meeting about a week ago they all agreed that either Webster or Camelot would be the best school to close and they voted 9 to 1 by secret ballot to recommend Webster for closure, according to Cassell.
———
BOISE — Enforcement of the speed limit on U.S. Highway 12 will be intensified this spring and summer by the Idaho State Police, according to Sen. Ron Beitelspacher, D-Grangeville.
Beitelspacher said the state police will use what they call saturation patrols on the highway, which connects Lewiston and Missoula and is the scene of a high rate of traffic accidents along the Lochsa and Clearwater rivers.
The state police now has resident officers based at Orofino, Kamiah and Powell Ranger Station.
