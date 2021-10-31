From the
Lewiston Tribune
Oct. 31, 1981
MOSCOW — Andrew Smith, who recently resigned as Lewiston superintendent of schools, is the first person to receive the University of Idaho College of Education award for distinguished service in education.
Smith, who holds a doctorate in education administration from UI, has been a teacher, school principal, curriculum director and assistant superintendent. He was a member of the board of directors for the Northwest Regional Education Laboratory.
He resigned his Lewiston position Aug. 9, 1981, after 18 years as superintendent.
The Clarkston branch of Walla Walla Community College will lose between 35 and 40 part-time faculty members as a result of Gov. John Spellman’s budget-cutting order, Coordinator Robert L. Howser said Friday.
“We are taking the approach that there will be some cuts,” Howser said, “no matter what the legislature does in its special session. Since we’ve already reduced travel, supplies and equipment budgets to a place where we dare not cut any more, we’ve got to eliminate some part-time positions. There’s nowhere else to look.”
Howser explained that the Clarkston branch of WWCC is in the process of reducing its $500,000 budget by about $50,000. The college will run fewer classes in its winter and spring quarters and may eliminate its summer session altogether.