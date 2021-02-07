From the Lewiston Tribune Feb. 7, 1981
BOISE — The state of Idaho cannot expect to save $1 million by merging Lewis-Clark State College at Lewiston with the University of Idaho at Moscow unless LCSC’s four-year nursing program is axed, legislative budget leaders were told Friday.
If the nursing program were retained, a merger would save an estimated $700,000.
No decisions were made during a meeting of members of the state Board of Education, its staff and several members of the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee during a discussion of the latest report examining a possible LCSC-UI merger.
———
Universal product code checkout has come to Warehouse Foods at Lewiston and the store says it is the first in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley to employ the full range of electronic checking.
Customers no longer use marking pens to write the price on each item. Instead, that small rectangle of funny little black lines printed on each item passes a scanner at the checkstand. Out comes the price and the name of each item on a piece of paper tape.
Sometimes the item is listed by brand name, such as Lipton soup or Coca Cola; other items are listed generically, such as lima beans or shoe polish.