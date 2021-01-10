From the
Lewiston Tribune
Jan. 10, 1981
There’s not much snow on the ski slopes this winter, but there sure was a big snowfall in Kramer Gymnasium at Clarkston High School Friday night.
The basketball Bantams got their press, their fast break and everything else rolling and snowed under the Deer Park Stags with a 102-55 Frontier League victory.
The 102 points is a school record for the Bantams, breaking the mark of 93 set last year — against Deer Park.
———
Donald B. Zirbel was named president of the Port of Clarkston board of commissioners Friday. Now retired, he is the former owner of Zirbel Transport Inc., of Lewiston.
Zirbel succeeds Earle Ausman of Asotin. Ausman was named treasurer and Gary Neal of Clarkston became vice president in the board’s reorganization. The board also retained William C. Behrens as port manager and Lloyd Pikeas attorney.
A final decision on joining a Southeastern Washington Economic Development District was delayed until a meeting of the agencies involved Jan. 20.