From the
Lewiston Tribune
Oct. 25, 1980
TROY — Troy High School finished its football season undefeated Friday afternoon, and threw a celebration.
Troy whipped Nezperce 36-0 Friday afternoon to finish its season with an 8-0 record and the White Pine League championship with a 6-0 mark.
When the Trojans returned to Troy, they were greeted with a banner stretched across Main Street, police sirens, and doughnuts and cider.
———
If you’re looking for a place to scare yourself this Halloween, your options are going to be a bit more limited than usual.
Haunted houses, it seems, are on their way out.
Of three organizations contacted by the Tribune that have sponsored the frightful establishments in the past, only one has plans to bring the idea back to life again this year. The other two have decided to bury their ghouls, witches, ghosts and monsters for good.