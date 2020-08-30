From the
Lewiston Tribune
Aug. 30, 1980
COLFAX — A rodeo, combine races and a variety of entertainers will be among the highlights of the 31st annual Palouse Empire Fair, which opens Thursday at the fairgrounds, 3 miles west of Colfax. The fair will continue through Sunday.
Hillside combine drivers will be given a chance to show their stuff in timed races. Three combines with 20-foot headers are being provided for the four days of races. The drivers will be asked to run the combines through a series of maneuvers with seven gates as obstacles.
The Palouse Empire Rodeo is a Washington Rodeo Association event. Members of the Northwest Volcanoes rodeo team, which won the World Cup of Rodeo in North America finals at the Calgary Stampede earlier this summer, will be among the competitors.
———
The short and sometimes stormy reign of Sister Thomas Aquinas as administrator of St. Joseph’s Hospital came to an end Friday, and she plans to depart today for her home province at St. Louis, Mo.
She declined to consider a continuation of her two-year appointment, John Ernsdorff, the hospital’s assistant administrator said.
No successor has been named for her, but a selection committee narrowed the field to one candidate, and negotiations are underway. “We hope to have a conclusion on this within a week or 10 days,” Ernsdorff said.