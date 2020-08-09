From the
Lewiston Tribune
Aug. 9, 1980
Requests totaling $770,000 to improve handicapped access to buildings head the list of items being sought by the University of Idaho at Moscow and Lewis-Clark State College at Lewiston from the state’s permanent building fund.
A list of five items from UI costing $2.5 million and seven items from LCSC costing $2.8 million are for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 1981.
The requests will be reviewed by the Idaho Board of Education next week. Board members will study the requests from all four major public institutions of higher learning and draft an integrated priority list, which will be submitted to the permanent building fund board.
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A lava dome, which scientists say could lead to even more eruptions, began forming in the throat of Mount St. Helens Friday following a day in which the volcano sent several brief bursts of steam and ash 2 miles in the air.
“Geologists have reported what appears to be a dome forming on the inner crater,” Don Faulkner of the Federal Emergency Management Agency said Friday.
Elliot Endo, a U.S. Geological Survey geophysicist at the University of Washington said the formation of the dome indicates a stage in the development of a volcano that could lead to new eruptions.