From the
Lewiston Tribune
Dec. 12, 1981
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho has a new football coach who plans to throw the football and spend time talking to Vandal Boosters.
Dennis Erickson, 34, was introduced Friday as the man who will replace Jerry Davitch as the head of Idaho’s football program.
Erickson, a former Vandal assistant who is now the offensive coordinator at San Jose State University at San Jose, Calif., plans to start his job in two weeks. Between now and then, he will help prepare the Spartans (8-2 this fall) to play Toledo in the California Bowl on Dec. 19. San Jose boasts one of the nation’s top Division 1-AA offenses, averaging 426.5 yards per game.
———
Port of Clarkston commissioners Friday took the first step toward utilizing a new revenue bonding authority.
Port Attorney Lloyd Pike, of Clarkston, was authorized to prepare a resolution and charter creating a public corporation to deal with revenue bonds, as required by law.