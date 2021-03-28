From the
Lewiston Tribune
March 28, 1981
The Lewiston School District today has made the final payment on a 1961 bond issue that covered the construction cost of Centennial Elementary School and other projects.
The warrant for $54,972 closes the books on an account opened with the passage in 1960 of an $840,000 bond issue.
Other projects financed with that amount were an eight-room addition to Sacajawea Junior High School, a shop and music addition at Jenifer Junior High School, a physical education building and an auto shop building at Lewiston High School.
———
OROFINO — The Clearwater National Forest has contracted with Clearwater Development of Bigfork, Mont., for a five-year lease of a new office at Orofino, according to Supervisor John Hossack.
Hossack said the Forest Service will lease 25,473 square feet for office and related space for the supervisor’s office. The new office will be built at the corner of 126th Street and U.S. Highway 12 and is expected to be ready by fall.
Hossack said approval of this offer was based on comparative prices, energy conservation, suitability of design for efficient office layout and adequate accessible parking space for employees and the public.