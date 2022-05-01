From the
Lewiston Tribune
May 1, 1982
Uncle Al’s Corner, which previously was Picadilly Corner and Fray’s Fountain across from Lewiston High School, has been sold and closed.
Allen G. Nelson, of Clarkston, who bought it from Paul Day and Walter Storey in August 1980, said he closed the hangout for teenagers about three days ago after selling it to Bruce G. Finch.
The snack shop-fountain is at 1127 Ninth Ave., across the street from Lewiston High School. Finch, owner of Taco Time at Lewiston, said he bought the shop on speculation and plans to resell it. He said he doesn’t have a buyer for it yet.
———
PULLMAN — The city of Pullman may eventually get a free bus connecting the Washington State University campus with downtown Pullman, but it won’t be this spring.
Al George, the director of the transit system, said he met with downtown business leaders, and they decided there is not enough time to set up the system this spring since only five weeks of classes remain at WSU.
The system would have to be shut down during the summer, so there would not be enough time to see how well it is working, George said. It might start in the fall, he said.