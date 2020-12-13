From the
Lewiston Tribune
Dec. 13, 1980
“A wall of water” is how Idaho Fish and Game Department fisheries biologist Steve Pettit described the rush of water downstream from Dworshak Dam at the peak of testing the past two days.
It happened Thursday and again Friday as the discharge from the dam was increased from about 1,000 cubic feet per second to 15,000 cfs, some 5,000 cfs more than the maximum that can be fed through the existing three generators.
From Pettit’s viewpoint and 1½ miles downstream from Ahsahka on the main stream of the Clearwater River, it was not a roily, boiling mass of whitewater, but a strong, steady surge that crept rapidly up the riverbank.
———
One day after learning that their planned trip to Washington, D.C., had fallen through, members of the Lewiston High School band seemed to be bouncing back from their disappointment.
In fact, some of them indicated that it might be a good thing that the band won’t be marching in the Inaugural Day Parade. Of five band members contacted by the Tribune Friday, all said that the group wasn’t quite as sharp as they would like it to be for such an occasion.