From the
Lewiston Tribune
April 26, 1980
ASOTIN — Friday was a day of champions and beef barbecue dinner for some 1,400 persons at the Asotin County Fair, and today will stretch from a cowboy breakfast to a livestock sale.
Gov. Dixy Lee Ray and a few other Democratic party leaders of Washington are expected here, ostensibly to partake in the fun but possibly to do a little politicking.
The fair received good marks Friday from Ted Conradi, Washington State Fair commissioner from Castle Rock. He said the sponsoring organization has made “tremendous improvements” in the grounds, especially the upper arena where rodeos and horse shows are held, since his last visit here four years ago.
———
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho spring football season climaxes tonight with the annual Silver and Old game, and Kamiah’s Ken Hobart will be the starting quarterback for the Vandal varsity.
The game, featuring the varsity against a group of 40 alumni, will be tonight in the Kibbie Dome.
Hobart, a freshman transfer from Lewis-Clark State College, topped three other quarterbacks to earn the starting role. One is Rob Petrillo, a junior who started most of the time last fall.
“At this stage of the game, he (Hobart) might be the young man we’re looking for,” Idaho head coach Jerry Davitch said.