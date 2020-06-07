From the
Lewiston Tribune
June 7, 1980
A crack in the upstream face of the Dworshak Dam on the North Fork of the Clearwater River near Ahsahka is about 236 feet long, nearly twice the size the Army Corps of Engineers had estimated when it began leaking water late last week, state officials said Friday.
Moreover, the crack, shown by submersible television cameras to be more than half an inch wide at several points, penetrates the massive concrete dam to a depth of at least 70 feet and possibly more than 100 feet at a point where the structure is about 300 to 500 feet thick.
The Corps increased its estimate of the flow from the crack Friday to 6,300 gallons per minute. When the leak was discovered May 30, the Corps estimated its volume at 2,000 gallons per minute. The estimate was raised to 4,000 gallons on Monday and to 6,000 gallons by Wednesday.
RAPID RIVER — Ten more chinook salmon returned to the Rapid River hatchery Friday as members of the Nez Perce Tribe continued a limited fishery on what experts fear may be the worst run in history.
A total of 113 adult salmon have now returned to the rearing operation located near Riggins. Some 2,700 fish are needed in the next month to perpetuate the run, say Idaho Fish and Game Department biologists.
The Indian fishery continues after Gov. John Evans rejected Thursday a Fish and Game Commission recommendation to curtail treaty fishing Friday at midnight. Evans agreed to allow the tribe to exercise its treaty fishing rights rather than risk a confrontation between tribal members and state law enforcement officials.