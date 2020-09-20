From the
Lewiston Tribune
Sept. 20, 1980
MOSCOW — When it rains, it pours, and for the Moscow Bears football team, it poured fumbles Friday night in a nonleague game against Clarkston. The Bantams shelled the Bears, 39-0.
The Bears committed a total of eight turnovers, seven on fumbles that led to five of the six Bantam touchdowns.
But the whole first half was a disaster for Moscow as the Bears offense could only muster 12 yards total offense in the driving rain and the Bantams led 33-0.
———
Old and faulty wiring has been causing periodic street light outages at the north and south ends of Clearwater Memorial Bridge, and will have to be repaired or replaced before the problem can be solved.
Bob Elvin, district traffic engineer for the state department of highways, said cost estimates range from $13,000 to $23,000 to replace the old, high-voltage system. If it has to be replaced, the department will likely go to a low-voltage system and sodium vapor lights instead of the mercury vapor lamps now used.
Four lights are presently out, and it could take “from a few weeks to sometime longer” to complete inspection and repair estimates and then fix it, Elvin said.