From the
Lewiston Tribune
Feb. 27, 1982
Lewiston and Clarkston could have a farmers market in the near future if results of a questionnaire taken at a meeting Friday indicate it’s a good idea.
Some 30 gardeners and orchardists of the area expressed interest in forming a farmers market at one of the cities, but whether the idea will be pursued depends on the responses to the questionnaire. The group met Friday afternoon at Lewiston City Hall.
Ralph Osborn, a Lewiston produce grower and member of the organizing committee, called the meeting. He and Marlene Schaefer, a Lewiston City Council member and orchardist, distributed questionnaires to learn the extent of interests, the kind and amount of produce that might be available and the willingness of sellers to finance a farmers market.
Cascade Airways will begin flights between Lewiston, Pasco and Seattle on March 7 with its bigger, new pressurized aircraft.
The new planes, British Aerospace HS-748 prop-jets, seat 48. They carry flight attendants and complimentary beverages are served. Because of the wide, tall cabins, only the tallest basketball players have to duck their heads when walking to their seats.
HS-748s have been serving Pullman-Moscow Airport since Feb. 1 but haven’t been coming regularly to Lewiston.