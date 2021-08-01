From the
Lewiston Tribune
Aug. 1, 1981
OROFINO — Plans for a women’s prison at Orofino, which were sidetracked last month because of lack of money, seem to be rolling again, said Marvin Lambrecht, director of Idaho State Hospital North.
But nothing has been settled, and no decisions have been made. And Idaho Department of Corrections Director W.C. “Bill” Crowl and Warden Darrol Gardner are still dead-set against it.
———
Contractors and engineers are trying to figure out why a suspension system used around the world for the past 12 years isn’t working on the new Lewiston-Clarkston bridge project.
It’s the latest in a string of troubles plaguing the project, including strikes and walkouts and, earlier this week, discovery of a defective bridge abutment.
“We’re jinxed,” said project engineer Bud Van Stone of the Army Corps of Engineers on Friday. “That’s what I keep telling Atkinson. I can’t believe it.”
Guy F. Atkinson is the bridge contractor. He could not be reached for comment Friday.