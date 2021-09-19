From the
Lewiston Tribune
Sept. 19, 1981
Washington State University was told Friday it will have to cut $19,042,000 from its budget for the 1981-83 fiscal period.
G.A. “Jay” Hartford, WSU vice president for business and finance, said representatives of Gov. John Spellman told him the university has three weeks to come up with a plan.
The money, which represents a 10.1 percent cut ordered by Spellman, would have to be cut from the budget extending to June 30, 1983. Spellman did not specify where the cuts must come.
“It was not beautiful football. It wasn’t something they’d put on channel 4 on Monday Night Football.”
Clarkston High’s 16-0 victory Friday over Moscow in prep football action wasn’t beautiful football, as Bantam head coach Norm Klug surmised, but it was a victory for Clarkston — and a big win.
The traditional Bantam defense rose up and forced Moscow into six turnovers, while the offense played faultlessly without a turnover. In all, the Bantams scored their first triumph of the year while knocking Moscow from the undefeated ranks to 3-1. Moscow this week was the No. 4 ranked Class A-2 team in Idaho.