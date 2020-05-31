From the Lewiston Tribune of May 31, 1980
A thunderstorm hit the Inland Northwest Friday, causing a flash flood at Colfax, hail at Craigmont, minor flooding at Asotin, a tornado warning for Spokane County and a lightning fire east of Lewiston.
Two downpours hit Asotin shortly after noon and about 2:30 p.m. Mud came down from Garfield Street onto Third Street before the weather cleared.
Heavy rainfall dampened Fields Springs State Park in the Anatone area, but downpours have been common there the past two weeks.
———
GRANGEVILLE — Gary Barker has been named the basketball and baseball coach at Grangeville High School for next season.
Barker replaces former Bulldog basketball coach Bob Rayborn and baseball coach Bill Symms.
Barker graduated in 1972 from Lewis-Clark State College and also played for the Warriors, plus served as an assistant baseball coach at LCSC.